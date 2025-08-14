Leading East Midlands law firm Nelsons has welcomed Joanne Millership as its new legal director in the Derby office, marking a significant addition to the family law team. Joanne brings a wealth of experience in complex care proceedings that will be invaluable to the firm. Since qualifying in 2011, she has dedicated her career to the nuances of care law, developing an impressive reputation while representing local authorities, children, and parents alike. Before joining Nelsons, she spent seven years at Family Law Group and six years working with Derbyshire City Council, experiences that have equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the field.

As a member of the Children Panel, Joanne is accredited to act for children directly or via their guardian, frequently receiving instructions from CAFCASS. Her extensive background provides her with a unique perspective that is essential in understanding the needs and priorities of all parties involved in complex cases. Speaking about her new role, Joanne said "Nelsons is a firm I have always admired and aspired to work for. I am passionate about making a difference in the lives of the families we work with, and I believe Nelsons shares this commitment. This is a challenging area of law and one that I have proudly been involved with since the start of my career. I’m excited to join the team to continue my own progression, as well as contribute to Nelsons’ further growth, particularly in the Derby area."

Joanne's appointment aligns with Nelsons' strategic aim to expand its family law services and strengthen its presence in Derby. Emma Davies, partner and solicitor in Nelsons’ family law team, highlighted the impact of Joanne’s expertise on the firm’s goals, stating “We are proud to welcome Joanne to Nelsons to enhance our commitment in Derby further. Her deep understanding and experience in care proceedings alongside her dedication to clients make her a perfect fit. Her knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the challenges in the legal aid sector and provide exceptional service to our clients.” The addition of Joanne Millership further reinforces Nelsons' commitment to providing outstanding legal services, particularly in the critical area of family law.