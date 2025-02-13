Joanna Dimmock joins Dentons team

Dentons is delighted to welcome white-collar crime and investigations specialist Joanna Dimmock as a partner to its Disputes, Regulatory and Investigations team in London. Joanna joins Dentons on 24 February 2025.

Jo joins from Paul Hastings and previously worked at White & Case, where she led several high-profile investigations before building her own successful white-collar crime and investigations practice. She is a seasoned litigator who joins Dentons to lead the Corporate Crime practice, bringing nearly 20 years' experience in the full spectrum of white-collar crime. She has extensive experience handling high-profile, cross-border and sensitive matters requiring press or reputational management.

During her career, Jo has been involved in many of the most significant white-collar crime investigations and prosecutions brought by UK and international authorities, including the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority, His Majesty's Revenue & Customs, the National Crime Agency, the Competition and Markets Authority, the Department of Justice and the Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil.

Her clients have included major international investment banks and global social media platforms, advising on corporate defence, investigation matters and compliance. She has particular expertise in representing senior executives and high-net-worth individuals, including those from the financial services sector and extractive industries.

Paul Jarvis, CEO of Dentons' UKIME region said Jo is an excellent addition to our firm at a time when we are expanding our regulatory and investigations capabilities. Some of the most demanding international investigations work involves corporate crime and we are pleased to be bolstering our capacity to assist clients in this area with such a high-quality hire.

Louisa Caswell, Head of the UK Disputes division for Dentons, added Jo has a stellar reputation for representing both corporates and individuals and will be a significant asset to our fast-growing Regulatory and Investigations team as we look to broaden and strengthen our investigations and white-collar defence services in response to client demand. Joanna joining represents an important part of the group's strategy in continuing to build and invest in talent in the regulatory and investigations space.

Katharine Harle, Head of the UK Regulatory and Investigations team for Dentons, added Jo's experience will be well suited to the diverse source of white-collar crime and investigations work that we are seeing and I look forward to working with her and our international offices in what promises to be an increasingly busy practice area for Dentons.