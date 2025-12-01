JMAN Group, a leading commercial data partner for private equity funds and their portfolio companies, has announced the appointment of Sara Mackie as General Counsel. In her new capacity, Sara will act as a strategic advisor to JMAN’s Board and executive team, overseeing legal, governance, and risk mitigation across the business.

Sara brings nearly two decades of experience managing complex legal functions for a diverse array of publicly traded and privately held companies in sectors such as tech, media, and retail. Most notably, her recent role as General Counsel for Elida Beauty saw her play a crucial part in the separation of the £700-million-turnover personal care business from Unilever to Boston-based private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners LLC. Prior to this, she served as General Counsel at the French Connection Group, overseeing all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters on a global scale. Her impressive career also includes positions as UK Head of Legal at Rakuten and senior legal roles at Alliance Films and Channel 4. In 2022, she earned a spot in The Lawyer Hot 100.

With her extensive legal, regulatory, and commercial expertise, Sara will strengthen JMAN's legal and governance functions as the company continues its global expansion efforts. This announcement follows last month’s appointment of Kaushik Ravi as Chief of Staff to the CTO, marking an ongoing commitment by JMAN Group to enhance its senior team in line with its growth objectives.

Sara Mackie, General Counsel at JMAN Group, said “I’m honoured to join JMAN Group during such a pivotal moment in its journey. As the AI revolution continues to accelerate change, JMAN Group is perfectly positioned to capitalise on increasing demand for a clear, actionable data strategy across our chosen demographics. I look forward to collaborating with our global team and helping to ensure we continue to uphold the highest standards of governance and compliance on our mission to set a new benchmark for high-value outcomes for PE firms and their portfolios.”

Anush Newman, CEO and co-founder of JMAN Group, commented “Sara brings a wealth of experience in various areas of commercial law and a strong track record in legal leadership. Her widely recognised expertise will be invaluable as we continue to further evolve our legal department and support our ambitious growth trajectory.”