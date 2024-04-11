Jessica de Mounteney appointed New First Parliamentary Counsel

In a recent announcement from the Cabinet Office and the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, Jessica de Mounteney has been appointed as the new First Parliamentary Counsel and Permanent Secretary of the Government in Parliament Group.

Jessica de Mounteney brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served as a Director General in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel prior to this appointment. With a background as a barrister, her diverse expertise positions her well to lead the Office and the Government in Parliament Group effectively.

The news of Jessica de Mounteney's appointment has garnered positive remarks from various officials. The Leader of the House of Lords, the Rt Hon the Lord True, expressed his delight at her selection, emphasising the crucial role the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel plays in the government's legislative agenda. He commended Jessica's understanding, experience, and expertise, predicting that she would provide invaluable leadership to the Office.

Similarly, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case congratulated Jessica on her appointment, highlighting her extensive experience gained from her tenure in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel and her previous role as a barrister. He also took the opportunity to express gratitude to Elizabeth Gardiner for her exceptional leadership and dedication over the past nine years.

In response to her appointment, Jessica de Mounteney expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she is thrilled to take on the role of First Parliamentary Counsel and Permanent Secretary of the Government in Parliament Group. With nearly 27 years of service within the Cabinet Office and the Civil Service, Jessica brings a deep understanding of the inner workings of government and a commitment to excellence in her new position.

Acknowledging the legacy left by Elizabeth Gardiner, Jessica recognised the challenge of stepping into her predecessor's shoes but affirmed her dedication to leading the Office and the Group alongside her talented colleagues.

Jessica de Mounteney is set to assume her new responsibilities at the end of April, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in her career and in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel. Her appointment signifies continuity and stability in the crucial work of legislative drafting within the UK government.