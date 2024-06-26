Jersey Cannabis Advisory Board appoints new chairperson

The Jersey Cannabis Advisory Board (JCAB) has appointed Sarah Clover, a UK barrister specialising in cannabis farming and production regulation, as its new Chairperson. JCAB, an independent organisation, collaborates with businesses and stakeholders within the regulated cannabis industry to enhance sector development and regulatory frameworks. The Board actively lobbies and promotes authorised cannabis businesses in Jersey, ensuring quality and standards are upheld.

Jersey aims to mirror its renowned financial sector reputation by becoming a global leader in the regulated cannabis industry. The island seeks to attract pharmaceutical and development partners to collaborate with its existing cultivation and production experts, thereby driving investment and creating employment opportunities.

Sarah Clover, a barrister at Kings Chambers, expressed her enthusiasm about her new role: "I am delighted to be joining JCAB as Chair at this exciting time for the Jersey cannabis sector. JCAB has already made important contributions to the regulation of medical cannabis in Jersey and is set to continue working closely with government departments to build on that early success. JCAB is also very active in promoting Jersey as a world-leading centre for the development of the cannabis sector, which will be an excellent and timely boost for the island’s economy. With effective coordination, cannabis businesses and regulators can work side by side to ensure Jersey’s reputation as a centre of quality and high standards. Jersey has a number of advantages in this sector and the future is looking very bright indeed.”

JCAB conducts regular meetings, facilitating communication between the industry and government regulators. The Board includes members from Caprica, Green Island Growers, Northern Leaf, and Oasthouse Ventures, all of which hold cannabis licences approved by the Jersey Government. Membership is open to new applicants, encouraging broader participation in the evolving cannabis sector.

With Clover at the helm, JCAB is poised to continue its pivotal role in shaping Jersey's cannabis industry, fostering a collaborative environment between businesses and regulators to position the island as a premier hub for cannabis development and regulation.