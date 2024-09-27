Jenner & Block Names New Co-Managing Partner

Jenner & Block has announced that Washington, DC, partner Ishan Bhabha will become the firm's new co-managing partner on January 1, 2025. He will succeed Katya Jestin, who will focus on growing the firm's Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice while continuing in a senior leadership role. Bhabha will join Chicago-based partner Randy Mehrberg in co-managing the firm, following a well-planned leadership transition.

Katya Jestin, who has served as co-managing partner since 2020, expressed her enthusiasm for Bhabha’s appointment: “Ishan is an extraordinary practitioner and leader who will further the firm’s continued, record-breaking success and unique culture.” She added that she will continue to support him in his new role.

Ishan Bhabha, a prominent litigator and appellate lawyer, joined Jenner & Block in 2012 and became a partner in 2017. He co-chairs the firm’s Education and Technology practices, leads its DEI Protection Task Force, and serves on its Management Committee. Known for his expertise in representing higher education institutions and large corporations, Bhabha has argued cases in state, federal, and the US Supreme Court.

Bhabha shared his excitement about the new role, stating: “Jenner & Block is my professional home. I am honored to have earned my colleagues’ trust to serve in this leadership role. This is an exciting time for our firm.”

Randy Mehrberg, Bhabha’s future co-managing partner, praised his leadership and ability to drive innovation and growth, calling him the firm’s “exciting future.” Mehrberg, who co-chairs Jenner’s Energy practice, will continue in his role as co-managing partner.

The leadership transition follows a period of substantial growth for Jenner & Block under Jestin and Mehrberg's tenure. Since 2020, the firm’s revenue has increased by more than 48%, and it has expanded its values-driven initiatives, including a five-year $250 million pro bono service commitment, which the firm surpassed 18 months early.

Jenner & Block is recognised for its focus on client success and commitment to social accountability, earning it a place on The American Lawyer’s prestigious A-List.

Founded in 1914, Jenner & Block is an internationally recognssed law firm with over 500 lawyers and offices across the US and UK. The firm is known for its litigation expertise, high-profile corporate transactions, and commitment to pro bono service.