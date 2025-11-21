The head of the corporate team at Staffordshire law firm Myers & Co has received a notable promotion to director, a position that allows her to join the firm's board. Jen Goodwin, who joined the Stoke-based practice in 2024 as an associate director, previously worked with Jackson Lees Group, a law firm with a presence in Liverpool, Southport and Wirral. Her transition to director marks a significant step in her career and for the firm.

Myers & Co and Jackson Lees Group are part of the MAPD Group, established by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 with the goal to facilitate the growth of local law firms across the UK through targeted acquisitions. "Jen has been a brilliant contributor since joining the practice, and we look forward to her input at board level and helping to continue the firm's growth," shared Tim Newsome, managing director of Myers & Co. He highlighted Jen’s qualities, stating that “she is commercially-minded and ambitious but leads with kindness, which are all the qualities we look for in our senior leaders.”

Before embarking on her private practice journey, Jen served as the legal manager at ICT and telecoms provider Chess. At Myers & Co, she has built a reputation for advising clients on various corporate and commercial matters. Her expertise spans sales, mergers and acquisitions, company formation, financing, ownership structures, group reorganisations, shareholder agreements, and business contracts.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Jen stated, “I’m delighted to be joining an ambitious and supportive board and I look forward to playing my part in the continued growth and success of Myers & Co as a director. We have exciting plans for the practice, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next 12 months and beyond.”

Established in 2005, Myers & Co serves a diverse client base throughout Staffordshire and beyond. Employing nearly 50 staff members, the firm acts as a full-service practice dedicated to both individuals and businesses. In addition to its corporate and commercial capabilities, it prides itself on having specialists in dispute resolution, residential and commercial property, civil litigation, employment, family law, and private client services, including wills, legal powers of attorney, Court of Protection, and legacy arrangements. The firm became a part of MAPD Group in 2022, further reinforcing its commitment to growth and service excellence.