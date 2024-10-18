JE Bennett law earns prestigious industry accolade

Leading independent law firm JE Bennett Law, based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has garnered significant recognition in the Chambers and Partners UK Legal Guide 2025. Specialising in supporting individuals in vulnerable circumstances, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, reporting a 75% increase in revenue since the 2020/21 fiscal year and undergoing an internal restructuring to enhance its focus on related legal practice areas.

Founded by Managing Partner Jane Bennett, JE Bennett Law has swiftly made a name for itself within just 12 years, particularly for its expertise in Court of Protection, Power of Attorney, and Personal Injury Trusts. The firm’s recognition by Chambers for its work in Court of Protection: Property & Affairs (UK-wide) highlights its status as a sector leader. Furthermore, JE Bennett Law has maintained its position in the Legal 500 as a Leading Firm for Court of Protection for seven consecutive years, with four team members receiving individual rankings.

Jane Bennett commented on the firm’s achievement, stating, “Winning a place in the Chambers UK Legal Guide 2025 is a tremendous achievement for the whole team. Chambers values legacy and heritage, so most recognised Court of Protection teams are part of long-established firms. For JE Bennett Law to come from a standing start and achieve this accolade within 12 years is a testament to the expertise, commitment, and positive client outcomes achieved across the team.” Bennett herself is among only six lawyers nationally to be inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame for Court of Protection and has been ranked in Chambers since 2018.

Client feedback played a crucial role in the firm’s recognition, with comments highlighting the team’s skill and dedication. One testimonial stated, “JE Bennett has a team that is highly skilled and passionate about their clients. They handle the most complex cases but remain focused on the clients’ best interests and optimising quality of life.” Another remarked on the firm’s commitment to going above and beyond to support clients through challenging processes.

JE Bennett Law’s inclusion in the Chambers rankings reflects consistently excellent client feedback and its growing industry reputation, bolstered by a 78% increase in its core business of Deputyships over the past three years. This success has driven a 257% increase in Probate services since 2020/21, leading to a strategic restructuring into three fee-earning divisions: COP Personal Injury & Expert Witness, Panel & Local Authority, and Private Client. This restructuring aims to align with the firm’s core values of protecting and empowering clients while delivering top-tier legal support.

Senior Partner Richard Shearing, who oversees the Private Client division, noted the firm's significant headcount increase of 61%, now comprising eight partners, two solicitors, 15 paralegals, a trainee, and administrative support staff. This expansion allows JE Bennett Law to represent clients across the UK effectively from its headquarters in Tunbridge Wells.

Looking ahead, JE Bennett Law is poised for further growth, leveraging its successful strategy of cultivating long-term, collaborative relationships with personal injury lawyers and insurers. This commitment to excellence positions the firm well for continued success in the legal landscape.