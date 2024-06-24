Jas Thiara, Head of the Criminal & Motoring Offences department at Alsters Kelley in the West Midlands, has been honoured with the Excellence In Professional Services award at The Ladies First Professional Development Awards
By Legal Events
The ceremony, held in Southam on June 13th, recognized Jas for her exceptional 20-year career as a Higher Courts Advocate, renowned for her meticulous preparation and skilled advocacy
Jas has distinguished herself by representing clients across diverse legal matters, from food safety regulations to criminal defense, consistently achieving fair outcomes. Her commitment extends to vulnerable clients, including those with mental health challenges, where she ensures they receive proper representation and fair treatment.
Reflecting on her award, Jas expressed pride and renewed determination in her work, emphasizing her relentless pursuit of justice within an increasingly challenging criminal justice system. Catherine Wahlberg, Managing Director at Alsters Kelley, praised Jas as an outstanding lawyer known for her persuasive advocacy and dedication to clients’ individual needs.
Alsters Kelley, with offices in Coventry, Leamington, Southam, Nuneaton, and Stratford-upon-Avon, provides comprehensive legal services under Jas’s expert leadership. The award ceremony also recognized other local achievers, highlighting Jas’s impact and dedication within the community.
Jas Thiara’s accolade underscores her profound influence in the legal profession and her unwavering commitment to client welfare and justice.