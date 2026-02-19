Jannina Barker’s journey at Jackson Lees Group is a testament to dedication and growth within the legal field. Initially joining as a secretary in 2009 with the firm’s predecessor, Lees Solicitors, she has steadily climbed the ranks, training as a paralegal and later returning in 2021 after a period at Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors. Her recent promotion to senior associate and team leader in the wills, trusts, and probate department highlights her exceptional skills and commitment.

In tandem with Jannina's promotion, the firm also welcomes Laura Beattie and Catherine McCrindle, both experienced solicitors who are set to fortify the department’s capabilities amid rising client demand for private client advice. Laura transfers from Kennan Doyle Solicitors and works from the Liverpool office, while Catherine shifts from McHale & Co Solicitors to the Hoylake office.

John-Paul Dennis, divisional director, remarked on Jannina's impressive career trajectory, stating that “Jannina has gone from strength to strength, both as a fantastic lawyer and team leader." He praised her well-deserved promotion as recognition of her hard work, as well as a testament to the firm’s commitment to career development irrespective of entry points into the profession. “Laura and Catherine join us at an exciting time, as we are seeing a significant increase in demand for private client advice," he added, indicating the firm’s ongoing expansion strategy.

Jannina expressed her passion for her work by saying, “I’m passionate about my work and supporting my clients in what can often be difficult and sensitive matters." Reflecting optimism about the future, she is eager to develop the team and nurture a new generation of lawyers.

Laura shared her excitement about joining the firm, noting that “I’m thrilled to join a firm where I can continue to make a positive difference to clients’ lives.” Catherine echoed this sentiment, expressing her delight in joining a team that embodies positive values and provides meaningful support. “I’m excited for the future at Jackson Lees,” she stated.

The Jackson Lees Group, which includes Jackson Lees, Broudie Jackson Canter, and Farrington Law, is a comprehensive legal practice employing 240 individuals across Liverpool, Wirral, and Southport. Part of the MAPD Group, founded to enhance the growth of local law firms, Jackson Lees is well positioned to address a broad spectrum of legal needs. It not only focuses on private client matters but also offers expertise in areas such as medical negligence, commercial property, and family law, among others.

The recent promotions and new appointments signify a vibrant future for the wills, trusts, and probate department as it strives to provide exceptional service during challenging times for clients.