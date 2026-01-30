Australia's premier independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has welcomed Janet Cho as its new tax partner. Based in Sydney, Janet brings with her extensive expertise in indirect taxes such as stamp duty, land tax, and GST. Her specialisation also covers a broad spectrum of areas, including property and funds structuring, IPOs, mergers and demergers, corporate mergers and acquisitions, as well as complex corporate restructures.

Her wealth of experience has been acknowledged by Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren, who expressed enthusiasm about her joining the firm. He stated that “Janet has significant experience working on complex and high-value transactions and her appointment further strengthens our market-leading tax team. We are delighted to welcome Janet to the Corrs partnership.”

Cho's arrival comes in the wake of several high-profile appointments within the Corrs tax practice, which has been strategically expanding its expertise. Just recently, Costa Koutsis joined the team from Ashurst, where he served as the Global Co-Head of the firm’s Tax Practice. These recent hires, including Cho and Koutsis, reinforce Corrs' commitment to providing top-tier legal advice in the sphere of indirect tax, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry.