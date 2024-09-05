James Libson appointed visiting fellow at Oxford

James Libson, Managing Partner of Mishcon de Reya, has been appointed as a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford. This prestigious role recognises his significant contributions to the legal profession and the expertise he brings to the academic sphere. James's fellowship, which began on 1 September 2024, is part of a three-year term with the possibility of extension.

The University of Oxford’s Visiting Fellowships Scheme aims to enhance collaboration between academia and industry experts. In his new role, James will serve as an ambassador for the Centre for Corporate Reputation, participate in teaching programmes, and provide strategic advice on research priorities. He will also engage in key events such as the annual Reputation Symposium.

Rupert Younger, Director of the Centre for Corporate Reputation, expressed excitement about James's appointment, citing his vast experience in business and law. "We are thrilled to welcome James as a Visiting Fellow and look forward to his contributions to our research and impact activities," Younger stated.

James shared his gratitude for the appointment: “I am deeply honoured to join the University of Oxford as a Visiting Fellow and look forward to contributing to its renowned academic community.”

This fellowship underscores James's exceptional standing in both the legal field and academia, further strengthening the relationship between industry and higher education at Oxford.