Jaime Carey leads global legal body

Jaime Carey, Senior Partner at Chile’s largest law firm Carey, has been named President of the International Bar Association (IBA), marking a significant milestone as the first Chilean to hold the role in the organisation’s nearly 80-year history. This achievement is further historic as it inaugurates a joint presidency arrangement, with Carey and Claudio Visco, Senior Partner at Italian firm Lipani, sharing the leadership for 2025–2026.

Mr Carey, a recognised leader in law, has been deeply involved in the IBA for over four decades, contributing to its mission of promoting the rule of law and human rights worldwide. Reflecting on his presidency, Carey stated, "I feel honoured and will carry out my duties with conviction, building on the work of my predecessors."

Key priorities during Carey’s tenure include enhancing the IBA’s presence in Africa and Asia, increasing Latin America's representation in the international legal community, and fostering unity and diversity within the profession. Carey and Visco's collaborative approach, rooted in their long-standing friendship, exemplifies their commitment to the Association's core values.

The presidency's objectives also include addressing artificial intelligence regulations, promoting gender parity, and ensuring broader accessibility to IBA initiatives. With this visionary leadership, Carey aims to inspire the global legal profession while upholding the principles of justice and collaboration.