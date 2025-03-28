Jacksons unveils new branding identity

Jacksons Law firm has unveiled a fresh new brand, aligning its external image with its internal vision. The rebranding, launched at exclusive events in Wynyard Hall and Baltic’s Riverside Suite, reflects the firm’s commitment to evolving while honouring its 150-year history. The new branding features a distinctive logo with merging coloured lenses symbolising collaboration and care between Jacksons’ employees and their clients. The red and orange lenses represent the firm’s employees, while the blue-green lens signifies clients, embodying clarity and confidence.

Erica Turner, Head of Legal at Jacksons, stated, “Since 1876, we have been more than just lawyers, we have been a guiding light and a steady hand for generations, through the biggest moments in our clients’ lives. We are proud of our longstanding history and while we are also evolving and moving with the times, it is important that our new brand has a nod to our heritage, which should not be forgotten. We now have a new identity that reflects who we are and who we have always been.”

The rebrand comes as Jacksons seeks to align its external messaging with its internal vision. Amie Callan, Head of Operations, explained that Jacksons has been “there for people at every stage of their lives and in their business endeavours. Buying a house; arranging a will; selling a company; resolving a dispute. For generations, Jacksons have been a guide through life’s biggest moments - and we’ve always done so with genuine care.” She added, “Through times of joy and happiness, pain and stress; through the ups and downs, the highs and the lows; at every milestone and every challenge – we take care. Whether it’s business or personal – we provide expertise, reassurance and peace of mind. We listen with empathy and guide with clarity.”

The rebranding also included a new manifesto and an emphasis on Jacksons as a “people-first” organisation. Erica Turner reflected on how feedback from clients and partners had revealed a disconnect between Jacksons’ internal culture and external image, prompting the decision for change. “The feedback we were receiving from people when they met the partners was that they were not what they expected - and we took this to mean our internal image didn’t match our external image. We are a people first organisation that is looking to the future with a dynamic range of individuals, which is the reason why we have such a long and proud heritage in the North East. The new brand reflects Jacksons as the North East’s trusted independent law firm and we now have our external messaging aligned with our internal vision.”

The rebrand also marks a significant shift in Jacksons’ commitment to innovation and long-term growth. The firm’s collaboration with Better Brand Agency involved deep introspection, focusing on what makes Jacksons truly special. Turner reflected, “We talked a lot about how we are always looking to the future, finding new ways of doing things and evolving to meet the needs of our people and our community. We talked about how our working environment challenges individuals and gives them career and development opportunities for the long term. Ultimately, we needed a brand that balanced our heritage with modernity in both the working environment and the legal services profession.”

Mark Easby, the founder and managing director of Better Brand Agency, praised the importance of the brand's evolution. He said, “Branding is about working together and scratching the surface of a business to see what makes it distinctive and special – and ensuring the rebrand captures that. The first stage is talking to the team and getting the senior leaders around the table. Internal stakeholders and external clients have all fed into it. The narrative is built; the visuals come last.” He highlighted the role of “care” in Jacksons’ identity, noting that “care came through from speaking to the team and we quickly realised that ‘care’ is a big part of their heritage. They would not have been around this long if they weren’t special and they didn’t care.”

Through this rebranding, Jacksons aims to strengthen its connection with clients, retain a personal and tailored approach, and ensure its expertise is recognised both in the North East and beyond.