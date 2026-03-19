Jacksons has made a significant move towards the future by appointing David Adams as a partner in its corporate and commercial team. This appointment, effective from Monday 9th March 2026, comes as the firm celebrates its 150th anniversary, demonstrating a firm commitment to ongoing growth and the delivery of high-quality legal expertise. David Adams, who has nearly 20 years of experience in acquisitions, disposals, and corporate transactions across various sectors in the North East, is set to bolster Jacksons’ commercial capabilities.

Erica Turner, head of legal at Jacksons, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition saying “We are thrilled to welcome David to the firm. His wealth of experience and broad knowledge of the region’s business will be a huge asset to the team and aligns with our strategic aims to build a strong corporate proposition within the firm.” Prior to joining Jacksons, David was a partner at Archers Law LLP — a position he has held since 2013 — before transitioning to Knights after a merger in 2021.

Reflecting on his career change, David shared “It has been a momentous few weeks – I’m moving firms for the first time in almost 20 years, I’ve moved house, and my daughters have just found out which secondary school they’ll be attending.” He noted his belief that now is a pivotal time for a refresh in his career as he approaches 43. With long-standing connections at Jacksons, including colleague Dan Flounders, David found the firm’s evolving culture appealing. “Seeing the changes at Jacksons sparked my interest, and what they’re doing both at firm level and within the corporate team sounded very exciting.”

His deep commitment to local businesses is evident in his preference for working with SMEs, stating “I love working with local SMEs – that’s where I get the most enjoyment. I am a Teesside lawyer through and through and love working with and for Teesside firms. Jacksons felt like the right fit for me to continue supporting those clients.” The firm’s independence and regional identity were critical factors in his choice to join, along with Jacksons’ commitment to flexible working and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“I wanted to be sure any move supported the flexibility and work–life balance I need, whilst also providing an exciting challenge for the next chapter of my career,” he articulated. All these considerations played a role in his decision to become part of Jacksons. His family’s interests are also blooming, with his twin daughters pursuing their own passions, including Rosie’s aspiration to be a marine biologist and Sophie’s dual dreams of becoming a musician or an author.

As he prepares for this next chapter, David underscores the continuity of his collaborative relationship with Dan Flounders, stating “Dan and I grew the corporate offering at Archers into one of the most successful corporate teams in Teesside.” Excited about the potential impact they could create together, he remarked “Jacksons is already on an exciting growth trajectory, and Dan has really driven momentum within the corporate team. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together over the next few years.”

Dan Flounders, head of corporate and commercial, also shared his sentiments about David joining the team, stating “I’m really pleased to be welcoming David to the team who will no doubt be a key part of the corporate team’s future growth.” He emphasised the successful dynamic they've shared in the past, highlighting their ability to create a leading corporate law offering in the area. He concluded with optimism about Jacksons' current trajectory, saying, “This appointment highlights where Jacksons currently is as a firm and being able to attract one of the best corporate lawyers in the North East region, it’s exciting to see where both the department and the firm go in the next few years.”