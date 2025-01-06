Jacksons expands Wills and Probate team

Jacksons Law Firm has announced the appointment of Mike Cattermole as Senior Associate Solicitor in the Wills, Trusts, and Probate team. Based in the firm’s Newcastle office, Mike’s promotion reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to growth in this key area of law, as well as its ambition to adopt new technology and practices, including artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools.

Mike said, “The team now benefits from having a partner at the helm, as well as two assistant solicitors, a paralegal, a trainee, and myself as a senior associate solicitor. I’ve been qualified nearly nine years and also worked in this area as a trainee, so I have close to 11 years’ experience in wills, trusts, and estate planning. While many pursue criminal or corporate law, I’ve always enjoyed the challenge and satisfaction of solving complex puzzles in Wills and Probate.”

Enhancing Client-Centred Services

Mike’s expertise lies in simplifying the complexities of modern family dynamics and ensuring clients’ wishes are clearly articulated. “I enjoy taking the complexities of modern family dynamics and life circumstances and distilling them into well-structured, clear documents,” Mike said. “It’s rewarding to create something that brings order, clarity, and peace of mind to clients while ensuring everyone involved understands the outcome. When a loved one passes away, it can be an incredibly difficult and overwhelming time. I find it deeply rewarding to help people navigate this process, easing the burden and giving them one less thing to worry about during their grief.”

Mike is also committed to supporting families in avoiding disputes over wills. He said, “If we do our jobs to the best of our ability, we can warn clients of the potential for a dispute. Having a solicitor involved provides an element of trust that might otherwise be missing.”

Embracing Innovation in Wills and Probate

Mike is particularly excited about the government’s exploration of digitisation in this area of law. He said, “The Wills Act came into effect in 1837, and only now are we exploring options beyond paper and wet ink. The government’s plans to digitise Lasting Powers of Attorney and consult on digital wills mark an exciting step forward. As someone who loves technology, I welcome innovations that make our services even more personal, secure, and accessible.”

He believes AI and digital tools can enhance legal processes without replacing the personal touch. “While it’s crucial to maintain personal interaction and tailored solutions, AI can complement traditional practices, providing clients with a streamlined and modern experience,” Mike explained.

A Warm Welcome from Jacksons

Helen Milburn, Partner and Head of Private Client – Wills, Trusts, and Probate, said, “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mike, who will support us as we grow in this key area of law across Newcastle and the wider North East region. Mike brings a wealth of experience to this role and, as a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), supports us to extend the breadth of our private client expertise in this area.”

Jonathan Wall, Partner and Head of Private Client Services and Residential Property, added, “Mike joining the firm sees further expansion into the private client team, and the level of expertise Mike brings will see us push this team forward going into 2025 and beyond.”

Erica Turner, Head of Legal at Jacksons Law Firm, said, “Mike’s appointment is testament to our ambitions to increase our footprint across the region where this area of law is concerned. We look forward to working with Mike in the years to come. We feel sure he will contribute to the continued success of the firm’s private client division, by supporting our clients with a highly sensitive and personalised service, which is also modern and efficient, making sound and appropriate use of advancements in practice and technology.”

Mike’s appointment signals a significant step forward for Jacksons as it continues to grow and modernise its private client services, ensuring its clients receive expert guidance, innovative solutions, and trusted support during life’s most important moments.