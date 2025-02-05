Jacksons appoints new corporate head

Dan Flounders joins Jacksons Law Firm from Knights (formerly Archers) in Stockton, bringing a strong reputation in Corporate and Commercial legal advisory. With extensive experience in capital gains tax, business asset disposal relief, and structuring business sales, Dan anticipates increased activity in early 2025 as SMEs accelerate succession plans and entrepreneurs seek exit strategies.

“Businesses are keen to act before rules tighten or tax advantages diminish further, meaning we’re supporting more clients with strategies to navigate and accelerate succession plans,” Dan said.

Having trained at Archers Law and risen to partner before its acquisition by Knights in 2021, Dan now embraces the opportunity to lead Jacksons’ Corporate and Commercial team. “Jacksons was a firm I had a lot of respect for - and I’ve been involved in a number of transactions with them throughout my career. If I was ever going to leave to go anywhere else, it was going to be here,” he said.

Dan looks forward to working with younger solicitors, leveraging his experience to mentor and grow the team. “Jacksons are training young people and bringing them through the ranks, and they have many people who have trained there progress to partnership,” he noted.

Erica Turner, head of legal at Jacksons Law Firm, said: “We would like to extend a warm welcome to Dan, who brings with him a wealth of experience and a formidable reputation in Corporate and Commercial law. Dan’s appointment aligns with the strategic growth plans we have in place for Jacksons over the next five to ten years, and the ambitions we have around providing holistic legal services solutions for SMEs across our region.”

Current Corporate and Commercial head Tony Wentworth will continue providing his valuable experience to the busy department. “We’re really pleased to welcome Dan to the team. The firm’s focus has been on building for the future, remoulding our leadership around a young and ambitious team that will steer and grow the business for many years to come,” he said. “Dan’s appointment is the latest piece in the jigsaw, allowing the next generation to develop our expert team and continue to grow one of Jacksons’ key legal service areas.”