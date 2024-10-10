Jackson Lees strengthens family team with new appointment

Jackson Lees, a leading law firm in Liverpool and Wirral, has enhanced its family law team with the appointment of Sarah McCarthy as a chartered legal executive. Sarah, formerly with Hill Dickinson, brings more than 20 years of experience in family law, having won the Family Law Chartered Legal Executive of the Year award in 2021.

Her extensive expertise includes handling private and public family law matters such as divorce, child arrangements, and financial remedies. Sarah's appointment is part of Jackson Lees' ongoing expansion, following recent additions to the court of protection team.

Haley Farrell, deputy managing director and head of family law at Jackson Lees, praised Sarah’s commitment to client care, noting her passion for helping others. Sarah herself expressed excitement about supporting the firm’s clients and working with the family team.

Jackson Lees is part of the Jackson Lees Group, which also includes Broudie Jackson Canter and Farrington Law. The group operates under the MAPD Group, which focuses on growing local law firms nationwide through acquisitions.