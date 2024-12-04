Jackson Lees invests in future lawyers

Jackson Lees Group, a leading law firm with offices in Liverpool and Wirral, has demonstrated its commitment to developing the next generation of legal talent with the recruitment of solicitor Ben Dale and the awarding of training contracts to five promising lawyers across its ranks.

Ben Dale joins Jackson Lees’ growing family team after starting his legal career in 2016 as an adviser at the University of Liverpool’s Law Clinic. He went on to train and qualify at Berkson Family Law Solicitors in Liverpool, specialising in divorce and financial separation matters. Ben expressed his excitement about joining the firm: “I’m looking forward to continuing to build trust with clients and helping them through difficult times. Working with such a diverse client base and an experienced team is incredibly exciting.”

Ben’s appointment follows that of Sarah McCarthy, who joined in September as head of the private family team. In addition, Jackson Lees has made several other key appointments, including four new members of its Court of Protection team. These include Oliver Banks as head and Claire Martini as deputy head of the team.

The firm has also invested in five new training contracts, awarding positions to Katy Smith, Georgia Drohan, Abbie Harrison, Laura Porter, and Shea Carson.

Haley Farrell, deputy managing director at Jackson Lees Group, commented: “The appointment of Ben and the awarding of training contracts show our dedication to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals. We pride ourselves on offering an environment that supports their career development.”

Esther Leach, managing director of Jackson Lees Group, added: “Supporting emerging lawyers is central to our ethos. By providing a range of opportunities and career routes, we aim to make a positive difference in both their lives and the lives of our clients.”

Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, a company founded in 2020 by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies to drive the growth of local law firms through acquisition, with the mission of “Making a Positive Difference.”

Photo - L-R Shea Carson, Abbie Harrison, Laura Porter, Katy Smith, Georgia Drohan and Ben Dale