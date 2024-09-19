Jackson Lees expands court team

Liverpool-based Jackson Lees has significantly expanded its Court of Protection team with the addition of four new lawyers. This strategic move enhances the firm’s capability in handling complex cases and underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services.

Oliver Banks, who joins from Vincents Solicitors, will head the Court of Protection team at Jackson Lees. Banks brings extensive experience in Court of Protection and catastrophic injury work, having previously worked at Fletchers Solicitors.

Claire Martini, arriving from BBH Legal Services, will serve as the deputy head of the team. She will work closely with Banks to support the team’s broader functions and ensure seamless operation.

Abigail Cuffe, also from Vincents Solicitors, will take on the role of team leader and welfare benefits expert. Cuffe is renowned for her expertise in public pensions and welfare benefits and will oversee client benefits while mentoring junior staff.

Claire Thomas, previously with Gamlins Law, joins as a team leader responsible for supervising paralegals, trainees, and newly qualified solicitors. Thomas brings leadership experience and expertise gained since qualifying as a chartered legal executive in 2018 and as a solicitor in 2021.

Additionally, Rebecca Neish has been promoted from paralegal to Court of Protection executive to further support the team. With these appointments, Jackson Lees’ Court of Protection team now comprises 23 members.

Esther Leach, Managing Director of Jackson Lees Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Oliver, Claire, Abigail, and Claire to Jackson Lees. Their combined experience reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, responsive services and will address the growing needs of our clients.”

Oliver Banks, on his new role, noted, “I am genuinely excited to lead such a talented team at Jackson Lees. The firm’s reputation in the North West is stellar, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and maintaining the high standards associated with the Jackson Lees brand.”

Jackson Lees Group, part of the MAPD Group, which stands for Making A Positive Difference, is dedicated to creating an environment where its people, clients, and communities can thrive.