Jackson Lees law firm has taken a significant step in enhancing its private family team with the appointment of senior associate Jennifer Carr. With over 15 years of experience as a solicitor in Merseyside and Cheshire, Jennifer joins the firm from the Liverpool office of MSB Solicitors. Her expertise spans all aspects of family law, particularly focusing on divorce cases, financial disputes stemming from marital breakdowns, and private children proceedings. Additionally, she brings a wealth of experience in managing disputes between unmarried partners and creating nuptial and cohabitation agreements.

Throughout her career, Jennifer has represented a diverse range of high-net-worth clients, including television personalities, medical professionals, fellow lawyers, and business owners. Jackson Lees is part of the wider Jackson Lees Group, which encompasses Broudie Jackson Canter and Farrington Law. The group employs a team of 240 across its offices in Liverpool, Wirral, and Southport.

Founded in 2020 by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies, the Jackson Lees Group is a component of MAPD Group, which aims to drive the growth of local law firms nationally through strategic acquisitions, reflecting its motto of Making a Positive Difference.

Partner Sarah McCarthy, who leads the family team, expressed her enthusiasm for Jennifer's appointment, stating "Jen brings not only exceptional legal expertise but also a deep commitment to supporting families through some of life’s most challenging moments." Sarah added that “Her approach aligns perfectly with our ethos of making a positive difference for every client we serve, and her experience and dedication will strengthen our ability to provide tailored solutions that protect and empower families across the region. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

In her own words, Jennifer remarked, "I’m passionate about family law and am committed to helping clients during what can be the most difficult time in their lives." She expressed excitement about her new role, saying "I’m thrilled to be part of the Jackson Lees Group and am very excited to be working alongside Sarah and the rest of her fantastic team. I’m looking forward to being part of the firm’s future."