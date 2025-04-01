Jackson Lees celebrates new solicitors

Jackson Lees Group is celebrating the success of four trainee solicitors who have become fully qualified after completing their final exams. Erin Sunderland, Zita Kiszko and Emily Hutton initially joined as paralegals, while Zoe McConville started as a conveyancing assistant before training with the firm, which has offices in Liverpool and Wirral.

Esther Leach, managing director at Jackson Lees Group, said developing talent remains a priority and she feels lucky to have supported these four lawyers through their training. She added she is proud to see them develop into confident, capable solicitors and is pleased they will continue their legal careers at the firm.

Erin started in the Actions Against the Police team and trained in civil litigation and community care before returning to her original team. She said her journey has helped her grow personally and professionally, adding she feels grateful to work at a firm that aligns with her values and allows her to make a real impact.

Zoe gained experience in the Covid Inquiry, wills, trusts and probate, and Court of Protection teams before qualifying back in the Covid Inquiry team. She said the journey has been long and challenging, but the hard work feels worth it now. She added she has worked with brilliant lawyers and is grateful for their support.

Zita began in the Court of Protection team and also trained in clinical negligence before returning to Court of Protection. She said the support and experience she gained have been instrumental in her development and she is thrilled to continue as a Court of Protection solicitor.

Emily started in the family team and has qualified with a specialisation in family law. She said she has been lucky to work with a talented and experienced team and could not have done it without their guidance and support. She added she is excited for the next stage of her career.