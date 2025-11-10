Jackson Lees Group is celebrating the recent appointment of four paralegals to training contracts aimed at developing their careers as solicitors. The chosen paralegals, Rosie Bryan, Jaimy Fearn, Arbaaz Mehmood, and Jennifer Reid, are set to gain invaluable experience across various departments at the full-service law practice, which boasts a workforce of 240 employees across its Liverpool, Wirral, and Southport offices.

Rosie, who joined the firm in 2023, and Arbaaz, who started in March 2024, are both working in the wills, trusts and probate department. Jaimy is currently a trainee in the major inquests and inquiries department since beginning at Jackson Lees Group in August 2024, while Jennifer, who joined the firm in September 2024, is focusing on the Court of Protection department.

The managing director of Jackson Lees Group, Esther Leach, expressed enthusiasm about the firm's approach to nurturing talent, stating “Our team is packed with talent and dedication, and these trainees are an example of building that team from within. We create an environment where everyone can grow, thrive and advance their careers. We're proud to offer opportunities in legal pathways, like these training contracts, to not only boost their development and their careers as a whole but also to help them make a positive difference to the lives of our clients.”

The aspiring solicitors shared their excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead. Rosie shared her passion for accessibility and communication within the sector, expressing her pride in continuing her journey with a firm that aligns with her values. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received from my colleagues and mentors, and I’m excited to continue growing within a firm that makes me feel inspired.”

Jaimy reflected on her past year saying “The past year has been a journey of immense personal and professional growth. Securing a training contract is a dream come true and I’m incredibly grateful for the support and opportunities the firm has given me. I’m excited to begin my next chapter as a trainee solicitor and continue growing with a firm that truly values inclusion, excellence and purpose.”

Arbaaz expressed his joy at having his hard work acknowledged, stating “I’m over the moon to have my hard work recognised by this truly exceptional firm. I’m excited to progress my career, learn from the abundance of experienced colleagues and continue making a positive difference to our clients’ lives.”

Jennifer highlighted the rewarding nature of her work, mentioning “Every day, I have the privilege of supporting vulnerable clients in managing their finances and navigating decisions that impact their wellbeing. It’s a department that makes a real difference in people’s lives. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that the work we do helps safeguard dignity and independence.”

Jackson Lees Group operates under the umbrella of the MAPD Group, which was founded in 2020 to enhance the capabilities of local law firms through acquisition. The firm encompasses Jackson Lees, Broudie Jackson Canter, and Farrington Law, each specialising in particular areas of legal expertise.