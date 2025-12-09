Ivy Solicitors Limited, located at 219 Chingford Mount Road, Chingford, London, E4 8LP, has been intervened in by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). This significant intervention was enacted on 1 June 2023, amid serious allegations regarding one of its former consultants, Baykal Suruk. Shakespeare Martineau, situated at 1 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B4 6AA, is assisting in the closure of the firm.

Clients of Ivy Solicitors are advised that as a result of this intervention, the firm can no longer act on their behalf. They must now seek alternative legal representation. Clients unsure of where to turn can consult with their local Citizens Advice Bureau or explore options online through The Law Society’s resources.

The SRA's decision primarily concerns Baykal Suruk, who previously worked as a consultant in Ivy Solicitors' litigation department. Suruk was found to have engaged in dishonest behaviour towards a client. In November 2021, he accepted a cash payment amounting to £12,250 with the assurance that it would be used to advance court proceedings. However, Suruk failed to deposit this money into the firm's client account and did not utilise it as promised. When the client sought a refund, Suruk did not return the funds.

The SRA consequently imposed an order under section 43(2) of the Solicitors Act 1974, barring Suruk from involvement in any SRA-regulated legal practice without prior approval. The order came into effect immediately upon notification. The gravity of Suruk's dishonesty has been underscored, as it poses a risk to public trust in the legal profession.

In addition to the restrictions placed upon him, Suruk has also been ordered to pay a portion of the SRA's costs, totalling £1,350. The implications of this section 43 order are broad, preventing any solicitor, recognised body, or their respective managers and employees from employing or engaging him without specific SRA consent. This disappointing situation serves as a stark reminder of the severity of professional conduct standards within the legal community.