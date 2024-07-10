It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sternford Moyo on 5 July 2024

Having served as the immediate past President of the International Bar Association (IBA) from 2021, Sternford assumed leadership during a pivotal period for the organisation. His dedication extended beyond his presidency; he was also a former Co-Chair of the IBA’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI). Throughout his tenure, Sternford demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the IBA's mission of upholding the rule of law and advancing human rights.

Sternford's contributions to the IBA were immense and varied, reflecting his deep commitment and dedication. He held numerous senior roles within the organisation, including Council Member, Management Board Member, Chair of the African Regional Forum, and later Advisory Board Member of the same forum. He also served as Deputy Secretary-General for Southern Africa and was a Trustee of both the IBA-established Southern Africa Litigation Centre and the IBA-founded eyeWitness to Atrocities initiative. Additionally, he contributed significantly as a member of the IBA Task Force on Illicit Financial Flows, Poverty, and Human Rights.

The loss of Sternford Moyo is deeply felt throughout the legal community and beyond. His legacy of leadership, advocacy for justice, and tireless pursuit of human rights will endure as a testament to his remarkable life and career.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sternford’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.