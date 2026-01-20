Leading Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has bolstered its team with the addition of Alistair Smith, an award-winning inquest specialist, in light of the announcement from the Government regarding a statutory public inquiry into the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The announcement by Health Secretary Wes Streeting regarding the full public inquiry comes as a crucial moment for families in the North East and North Yorkshire, who have raised concerns about the trust's long-standing failings that have been at the forefront for over a decade. The TEWV has faced sustained scrutiny due to serious incidents and preventable deaths, along with ongoing questions regarding patient safety and the culture of governance within the organisation.

Families affected by the trust's failures have been supported by Alistair and his colleagues Sarah Magson and Dawn Makepeace, who have joined Ison Harrison, helping to represent many families throughout this emotionally challenging campaign for justice. Alistair has a wealth of relevant experience, previously working on cases associated with TEWV such as the investigations into the tragic deaths of Christie Harnett, Nadia Sharif in 2019, and Emily Moore in 2020. He is now part of the specialist inquest and public law team at Ison Harrison, focusing on complex inquest investigations, particularly those relating to mental health trusts and state bodies.

Alistair is well-regarded for his dedication to supporting bereaved families through particularly difficult cases, and in 2024, he received the Outstanding Achievement award at the Northern Law Awards for his legal skills and commitment to advocacy for accountability and change. This public inquiry marks a significant turning point for over 40 families who have campaigned for meaningful scrutiny after losing loved ones under TEWV's care. Families have expressed frustration with previous reviews, claiming they lacked the independence and thoroughness required for genuine accountability.

The newly announced statutory public inquiry will possess the legal authority to compel witnesses to provide evidence under oath and demand full disclosure of documents, reviewing both inpatient and community services to uncover the root causes of the issues. Ison Harrison has worked tirelessly across its 24 offices to aid countless families through inquests and related advocacy, helping them confront complex legal processes while maintaining pressure for accountability.

Alistair Smith remarked, “I am proud to continue representing families affected by the TEWV failings and to stand alongside them at such a significant moment. This is what families have campaigned so tirelessly for over many years and I am privileged to have been on that journey with many of those impacted families. The announcement of a statutory public inquiry represents a vital step towards truth, justice and accountability.” He continued, “Crucially, it will have the power to compel witnesses to give evidence, which is essential to establishing the root causes of what went wrong and ensuring meaningful, lasting change.”

Gareth Naylor, the director and head of personal injury and inquests at Ison Harrison, added, “Alistair’s appointment comes at a hugely significant moment. He is a highly respected lawyer with a deep commitment to families affected by systemic failings, particularly within mental health services. The announcement of the TEWV public inquiry underlines why specialist, independent representation is so important.” He concluded by expressing pride in the firm’s efforts to support families and advocate for processes resulting in real accountability and long-lasting reform.