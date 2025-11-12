A leading Yorkshire law firm, Ison Harrison, has made a significant stride in its expansion by opening a new office in Middlesbrough, bringing its total number of regional branches to 24. This latest establishment underscores the firm's commitment to extending its trusted legal services further north, focusing specifically on inquest law, personal injury, and civil liberties work, demonstrating its ambition to meet the diverse needs of clients across the region.

Heading the new Middlesbrough office is Sarah Magson, who is known for her extensive experience garnered from her time at Watson Woodhouse Solicitors. Sarah has established a respected reputation in the region, particularly in inquest law and civil claims against public bodies. She serves clients who have endured life-altering injuries and provides essential support to families during inquests, advocating for those who've suffered injustices due to state failures. Sarah’s dedication to her work earned her the accolades of Lawyer of the Year at the Northern Law Awards 2024 and Inspirational Female Business Leader at the National Business Hero Awards 2024. She expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm by stating, “I’m delighted to be joining Ison Harrison and to be leading the new Middlesbrough office. The firm’s values and focus on people-first legal service really appealed to me, and it’s fantastic to bring that approach to an area I know so well.”

In conjunction with Sarah's leadership, the office is bolstered by five other experienced lawyers, forming what is expected to be one of the North’s most proficient teams in the complex areas of law they cover. Among them is Dawn Makepeace, an expert in inquest work and human rights claims. She joins the team along with Alistair Smith, who specialises in complex inquest investigations involving Mental Health Trusts. Joining them are Sophie Kendall, who handles personal injury and CICA claims along with inquest and human rights work, and Sarah Finney, an adept caseworker with experience in inquests and actions against public authorities. Completing the initial team is Paul Henderson, who is set to join in January.

Strategically located opposite the Middlesbrough Law Courts, the new office occupies a building that already hosts numerous law firms and barristers’ chambers, fostering a vibrant legal community. Gareth Naylor, the director and head of personal injury and inquests at Ison Harrison, commented on this expansion, noting that “Our move into Middlesbrough demonstrates how our growth is driven by people, talent, and opportunity." He praised Sarah’s team for their remarkable experience and commitment to helping clients through challenging circumstances.

This move into Middlesbrough is part of an ongoing trend of growth for Ison Harrison. Following its transition to a 100% employee-owned business model in 2022, the firm nearly doubled its turnover and opened additional offices, including Brighouse and Skipton, while distributing individual profits to eligible employees. Now employing over 400 staff across Yorkshire, Ison Harrison is recognised for offering the widest range of legal services in the region, holding an impressive collection of 13 Law Society accreditations across various legal areas.