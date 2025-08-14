Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has garnered attention by being shortlisted for five categories at this year’s Yorkshire Legal Awards, reinforcing its esteemed reputation for excellence, client care, and sector-leading expertise. This impressive feat builds on the firm's previous success, where it received four shortlistings and won two awards in the residential property and personal injury and clinical negligence categories. For 2025, Ison Harrison is competing for Trainee of the Year, Medium Firm of the Year, Private Client, Residential Property, and Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence.

The Yorkshire Legal Awards serve as a platform for the region’s legal community to acknowledge outstanding accomplishments across diverse practice areas. An independent panel of judges evaluates each entry, focusing on professional excellence, client service, innovation, and contributions to the community. Being recognised in such varied categories underscores the depth of Ison Harrison's legal capabilities, showcasing their dedication to providing high-quality legal services across numerous disciplines. The firm’s nomination for Medium Firm of the Year highlights its sustained growth and strategic development within the Yorkshire region. The shortlistings for Private Client and Residential Property are a testament to its commitment to assisting individuals and families during significant life events, while the Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence category recognises the firm's efforts to secure justice for clients enduring life-altering challenges. The Trainee of the Year nomination exemplifies Ison Harrison's investment in cultivating the next generation of legal talent.

With over 350 professionals across 23 offices in Yorkshire, Ison Harrison has established itself as a formidable presence in the region's legal landscape. Richard Coulthard, director and head of commercial at Ison Harrison, expressed pride in the firm’s achievements, noting that “this achievement is testament to the talent, dedication and expertise of our teams who consistently go above and beyond for our clients.” He also emphasised that "each shortlisting represents countless hours of hard work" and embodies the firm's commitment to delivering top-quality legal advice. Meanwhile, Managing Director Jonathan Wearing remarked that “to be shortlisted in such a wide range of categories shows the depth of skill and dedication across the firm.” He expressed delight in the recognition received by their private client and property teams, as well as their injury and negligence specialists, culminated by the rewarding nomination of one of their trainees. This ethos of placing people at the centre of their operations – clients, colleagues, and community – is reflected through these nominations.

The winners of the Yorkshire Legal Awards will be unveiled during a black-tie ceremony at New Dock Hall in Leeds on 9 October 2025, an event that promises to celebrate success and highlight the excellence within Yorkshire’s legal community.