Leading employee-owned law firm Ison Harrison has opened a new office in Little Germany, Bradford, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across West Yorkshire. This new venue reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing trusted legal services with a special emphasis on legal aid, bringing the total number of Ison Harrison offices to 25. The Little Germany office will serve as a dedicated meeting space for clients and a central hub for the firm's expanding team.

The establishment of this site follows the firm's existing offices in Bingley and Queensbury, a response to the increasing demand for legal services in the Bradford area. Tim Burt, a partner and family law specialist, will oversee the new office which caters to various legal needs, from family and care proceedings to broader legal disciplines. "By increasing our visibility and accessibility in Bradford, we can further strengthen our support to individuals and families facing difficult legal situations," Tim stated about the decision to expand.

Team members joining Tim at the new location include Parveen Ahmed, Kauser Farid, Munibah Qureshi, Jessica Hudson, Neha Kanda, Claire Loftus, and Reena Chauhan. Their collective expertise aims to address the needs of the local community comprehensively. The expansion is underpinned by a successful growth trajectory for the firm, further supported by their legal aid contract obtained through their Bingley office.

Jonathan Wearing, managing director of Ison Harrison, reflected on the firm's journey: "Since opening in Bingley in 2021 and expanding into Queensbury in 2024, we have built strong and lasting relationships with clients across Bradford." He added that this new location aims to offer flexibility and convenience, deepening the firm's community ties while enhancing its presence in the city.

This latest development follows Ison Harrison’s transformation into a 100% employee-owned business in 2022, a move that has nearly doubled its revenue, exceeding £35 million for 2025. The firm has opened several new locations, including Brighouse, Skipton, and Middlesbrough, and has distributed significant profits to its employees. With over 450 staff and more than 13 Law Society accreditations to its name, Ison Harrison continues to offer a comprehensive range of legal services, reinforcing its position as a leading legal provider in Yorkshire.