Islamic finance specialist Afsor Ullah joins Druces as partner in real estate team

He comes to Druces from Hill Dickinson, where he served as a Senior Associate. With an exceptional career in Real Estate and a specialisation in Islamic Finance, Afsor brings invaluable expertise to the team. Having read at University College London, he qualified as a solicitor in 2014 and quickly became a recognised leader in Islamic Finance.

Afsor's influence in the industry has been substantial. In 2024, The Legal 500 acknowledged him as a leading associate, with clients describing him as “exceptional” and praising his “great expertise and experience in Islamic Finance.” For over a decade, Afsor has worked with a diverse range of clients, including lenders, financial institutions, commercial banks, family offices, and private investors in both the UK and the Middle East.

Beyond his legal practice, Afsor has established himself as a thought leader in Islamic Finance. He regularly contributes articles, participates in roundtable discussions, and is a sought-after speaker for television interviews and podcasts. His commitment to educating others has made him a trusted source of knowledge, keeping clients and colleagues well-informed about the latest developments in the sector.

Reflecting on his new role at Druces, Afsor shared, “I am excited to join Druces; I was particularly drawn to the firm’s established reputation in Islamic Finance, an area I have been passionate about for over a decade. I look forward to working with the excellent teams here and supporting our clients both in the UK and abroad.”

Druces is excited to welcome Afsor Ullah, confident that his combined expertise in Real Estate and Islamic Finance will significantly enhance their services. The firm looks forward to his contributions and future growth within the organisation.