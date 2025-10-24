This strategic move underscores Isadores' commitment to enhancing its service offerings across various legal domains, which now includes construction and infrastructure alongside corporate and property law. Sean joins as a Director, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the construction and defence sectors, complemented by his background as a Chartered Surveyor. His previous team was celebrated as “Most Dedicated Construction Lawyers 2024 (UK)” by BUILD magazine, highlighting the quality and credibility they bring to Isadores.

Sean’s extensive experience encompasses both contentious and non-contentious construction law, particularly in the education, defence, insurance, housing, and commercial property sectors. He acts as Project Counsel, managing projects from inception through to completion, which involves drafting and negotiating contracts and advising on project structuring and risk management. Joining him are Grace Souter, Olivia Howard, and Eve Souter, each bringing their specialisations to the firm. Grace focuses on compliance and procurement strategies in the education sector, Olivia has experience in transactional and dispute resolution within education and charity, and Eve provides support across various construction matters.

The addition of this construction team allows Isadores to better serve clients in the education sector, where construction-related challenges are on the rise. Isadores has a robust client base that includes independent schools, academies, multi-academy trusts, and colleges. They aim to blend sector insights with commercial awareness to assist in capital projects, maintenance disputes, and governance.

Sean J Randall-Morris remarked on the transition, expressing that “Joining Isadores has allowed us to build something different.” He believes the firm possesses a solid commercial foundation and the right vision for growth. He emphasized their goal to offer clarity and real understanding of client needs, stating that “Our team brings technical depth, but also a practical understanding of what construction clients really need from their lawyers.”

With over 135 years of legal experience, Isadores is recognised for its people-first culture and its adaptive approach to sector-specific challenges. This latest construction law expansion exemplifies the firm’s broader strategy to deepen its specialisms while maintaining its dedication to transparent, client-focused service. Isadores’ recognition in independent legal directories such as Chambers UK and the Legal 500 for its specialised services demonstrates its commitment to excellence in advising SMEs and navigating the complex landscape of commercial property.