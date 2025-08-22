Irwin Mitchell has reached an important milestone as its latest cohort of 36 trainee solicitors has officially qualified after completing their rigorous two-year training programme. This achievement not only underscores the commitment of the trainees but also highlights the firm’s strong emphasis on professional development. In addition to this group, 12 trainees qualified earlier in the year, resulting in an impressive total of 48 out of the 53 remaining trainees being retained by the firm, leading to a retention rate of 91%.

Amy Scott, head of talent at Irwin Mitchell said “A massive congratulations to our newly qualified solicitors. Qualifying as a solicitor is not just a milestone, but an exciting and significant achievement in their career. It highlights the hard work, commitment, and tenacity that each of them has shown over the last two years.” The newly qualifying solicitors have been allocated across various specialisms within the firm’s national offices, with 14 joining the Business Services Group, 12 in Medical Negligence, 9 in Court of Protection and Public Law & Human Rights, 8 in Private Client Group, 4 in Personal Injury, and 1 in General Counsel.

To facilitate a smooth transition into their new roles, Irwin Mitchell will be hosting a Newly Qualified Conference in November, aimed at helping individuals develop their skills and gain confidence in their positions. This celebration of success follows closely behind the recruitment of 51 new trainees, reinforcing the firm’s ongoing investment in nurturing talent and career development.

Amy added “Many of Irwin Mitchell’s Partners began their careers as trainees, and we’re proud of the diverse talent we have at Irwin Mitchell—whether that talent has grown internally or been developed through external recruitment. We’re committed to supporting each individual as they build a fulfilling career and continue to make a valuable impact across the firm.”