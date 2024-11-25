Iranian lawyers face systemic persecution

The Law Society of England and Wales issued a stark warning about the systemic persecution of lawyers in Iran, citing an escalating disregard for the rule of law and justice system. The Society has partnered with prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Mohammad Moghimi to present these concerns to the United Nations during a Universal Periodic Review (UPR) pre-session in Geneva.

Legal Profession Under Threat

The Law Society's president, Richard Atkinson, outlined a grim picture of the dangers faced by Iranian lawyers: “We are deeply concerned that human rights and criminal defence lawyers in Iran are targeted and persecuted for defending their clients. Iranian lawyers face harassment, illegitimate prosecutions, unfair trials, and arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”

During the Woman, Life, Freedom protests of 2022, the Iranian government's crackdown on dissent extended to legal professionals. At least 66 lawyers were arrested for representing protestors advocating for women’s rights, with 11 imprisoned and others forced to flee the country. Notably, three female lawyers reportedly died under suspicious circumstances tied to these events.

Impact on Justice and Fair Trials

The Law Society condemned Iran’s use of its security apparatus to threaten lawyers and prevent them from fulfilling their professional duties. Richard Atkinson emphasised: “This is not justice, and the legal system is not working. The targeting of lawyers by the state interferes with the independence of the legal profession and integrity of the rule of law in Iran. The right to a fair trial is eroded, and access to justice is undermined.”

The systemic persecution has fostered a climate of fear, with lawyers accused of national security violations and subjected to illegitimate prosecutions.

Call for International Action

The Law Society urged the international community to take note of the evidence presented to the UN and to pressure Iran to end its campaign of intimidation against lawyers. Richard Atkinson stated: “We hope the UN recognises the climate of terror that lawyers face in Iran and uses this evidence to call for an end to the harassment of lawyers. Iran must comply with human rights norms and end its perpetual campaign of intimidation against lawyers.”