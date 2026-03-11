The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has announced that it will be increasing fees for patents, trade marks, and designs starting from 1 April 2026. This decision comes after maintaining the same fee structure since 2018 for patents, 2016 for designs, and a staggering 1998 for trade marks. Over the years, the IPO has managed to avoid raising fees by enhancing efficiency and investing in digital services using its existing reserves. However, the proposed 25% increase is essential to tackle the 32% rise in inflation since 2016, along with addressing future cost pressures that cannot be completely mitigated by additional efficiency savings or reserve funds.

Typically, customers can expect an average fee increase of 25%. For instance, the cost of a patent search will rise from £150 to £200, while a trade mark application will increase from £170 to £205. To support customers during this transition, the IPO has published guidance regarding any fees that may be due around the time the changes take effect. Additionally, the organisation has updated its "how to pay us" information on its website, including revised terms and conditions for deposit account holders.

As announced, these new fees will officially come into effect on 1 April 2026, allowing businesses and individuals ample time to prepare for the changes while the current fee structure remains unchanged until that date