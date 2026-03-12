The Intellectual Property Office (IPO), in partnership with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), has officially announced that baseline funding for the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) will be extended for another three years, from April 2026 to March 2029. This decision underscores the robust collaboration between the IPO and PIPCU, which has emerged as one of the most effective alliances in the UK's enforcement of intellectual property (IP) laws. The partnership has drastically shifted the tide in the fight against IP crime, successfully disrupting over 100,000 websites involved in illegal activities such as providing unlawful access to copyrighted content and selling counterfeits.

In addition to targeting digital piracy, this collaboration also addresses more tangible IP infringements, including the sale of counterfeit vehicle parts and fashion items. The outcomes of these operations not only offer substantive benefits for rights holders but also provide essential consumer protection against harmful and substandard products. Moreover, it mitigates significant risks associated with infringing websites, including data breaches and fraud, showcasing the UK's commitment to being a global leader in tackling IP crime.

As part of the strategy moving forward, the IPO and PIPCU will embark on a pilot scheme starting in April 2027 to explore collaborative industry co-funding. Adam Williams, Chief Executive of the IPO, emphasised the importance of this funding by stating that "our partnership with PIPCU has been central to the UK’s success in combating intellectual property crime" and recognising that "the scale and complexity of IP crime continues to grow." He highlighted the need for a multifaceted response involving partnerships between government, law enforcement, and industry to effectively tackle the ongoing challenges posed by IP crime.

Pete O’Doherty, Commissioner at the City of London Police, characterised this funding agreement as "excellent" and acknowledged that it would enable PIPCU to enhance its operational capabilities and existing partnerships in combating intellectual property crime. He reiterated that collaboration is essential to effectively address fraud, stating that "the value of this public-private working cannot be overstated."

Dan Guthrie, Director General of the Alliance for IP, expressed delight at the government's commitment to continue funding for PIPCU, noting that a dedicated policing unit is crucial for safeguarding the public while supporting the UK's IP-rich sector. He added that PIPCU is seen internationally as a model for addressing IP crime and confirmed the industry’s willingness to engage with the IPO and PIPCU to further this mission.

As the initiative unfolds, industry partners keen to participate in the pilot are encouraged to reach out to the IPO for further information, ensuring ongoing progress in the fight against intellectual property crime across the UK.