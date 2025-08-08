The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance their collaboration and share best practices in diverse fields. Announced on 7 August 2025, the MOU formalises the commitment of both offices to continue their strong cooperation. This agreement is particularly notable as it aligns with the 60th anniversary of Singapore-UK relations, and it reinforces the bilateral ties that have flourished over the past decade.

The MOU aims to focus on areas key to intellectual property, such as IP examination, IP finance, IP commercialisation, business support, and developments in emerging technologies. It allows for a variety of cooperative activities, including IP awareness initiatives, conferences, seminars, and the sharing of information regarding relevant laws and regulations. Adam Williams, the Chief Executive of the UK Intellectual Property Office, expressed his delight at the signing, stating "On this special milestone - the 60th anniversary of Singapore-UK relations - I’m delighted to sign our renewed MOU. A decade after our first bilateral agreement on Intellectual Property, this strengthens our continuing close partnership.”

He further commented on the importance of global collaboration, noting "In today’s interconnected world, collaboration with our global partners on shared challenges is essential. This new MOU provides a strong platform to deepen our vital relationship and address areas of shared interest, delivering benefits for businesses, creators and innovators in both our countries."

Mr Tan Kong Hwee, Chief Executive of IPOS, also expressed his satisfaction regarding the renewed partnership: “We are delighted to celebrate 60 years of UK-Singapore diplomatic relations and 10 years of bilateral partnership with the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). The renewal of our MOU with the UKIPO demonstrates our commitment to fostering an innovative IP ecosystem to bolster IP capabilities and expertise between our offices.” He concluded with optimism, stating, “I look forward to working closely with the UKIPO in the coming years.”

This new MOU, effective from the date of signing, will last for a period of three years, marking a significant step forward for both institutions committed to navigating the evolving challenges in intellectual property on a global scale.