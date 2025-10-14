Ionic Legal, a specialist IP and IT law firm, has made significant strides in its contentious IP and brand protection practice with the recent appointment of partner Tania D’Souza Culora in London. Her addition marks a notable expansion in the firm’s team, bringing the total number of partners to five within just over a year from its founding. Alongside this key hire, Ionic Legal has also inaugurated a new office in Winchester, expanding its geographical presence which already includes locations in London and Manchester.

Tania D’Souza Culora boasts over 20 years of experience in contentious intellectual property, focusing on brand protection and anti-counterfeiting strategies. Her extensive portfolio spans various sectors including electronics, technology, fashion, luxury goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, equipping her with the expertise needed to craft global anti-counterfeiting strategies. Having been dual-qualified in Ontario, Canada, and England & Wales, she returns to the UK legal scene after co-founding the boutique IP firm Seastone and previously serving as a partner at Gowling WLG. Remarkably, Tania shares a common background with Ionic Legal’s founders, having started her legal career at Baker McKenzie in London, and has considerable experience with several large multinational brands.

Paul Cox, co-founder and partner at Ionic Legal, expressed enthusiasm regarding Tania’s appointment, stating “When we launched Ionic Legal last year, we knew we wanted to attract the brightest and best talent in IP to join us and we are delighted to welcome Tania to the firm. Her experience will complement and deepen our expertise in our core areas of trade mark prosecution, litigation and anti-counterfeiting. She is also someone we have known for 25 years and shares our core values.”

As part of its broader growth strategy this year, Ionic Legal has also expanded its support team by hiring paralegals Jordan Carter and Isabel Shaw-Smith, with another addition, Sarah Walker, set to join in early October. Founded in 2024 by former joint heads of IP at Foot Anstey, Paul Cox and Roy Crozier, Ionic Legal operates in partnership with Excello Law and continues to grow its client base rapidly. The firm is now advising many of the world’s most prominent brands on a wide range of both contentious and non-contentious IP and IT matters. The inclusion of Tania, Jordan, Isabel, and Sarah is a testament to Ionic Legal’s strategic expansion plans.