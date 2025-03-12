Ionic Legal expands global services

This expansion strengthens the firm’s ability to support clients with complex cross-border legal challenges under Annalisa’s leadership. With over 20 years of experience spanning EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, she brings deep expertise in commercial transactions, intellectual property strategy, and technology law.

Fluent in Italian and Spanish, Annalisa is well-positioned to assist multinational clients navigating legal frameworks across multiple jurisdictions. Her ability to work seamlessly across different legal systems and cultural landscapes enhances Ionic Legal’s capacity to support businesses operating in international markets.

Founded in 2024 by former Foot Anstey Joint Heads of IP, Paul Cox and Roy Crozier, in partnership with Excello Law, Ionic Legal has quickly built a diverse international client base. Annalisa’s appointment strengthens the firm’s capabilities in international transactions, multi-jurisdictional compliance, and cross-border business strategy. With the addition of Annalisa, the firm now has four partners and expects to recruit more in the near future.

Paul Cox, Co-Founder of Ionic Legal, said “As we continue our expansion, strengthening our expertise in non-contentious commercial and technology law is a strategic move. Annalisa’s global experience and ability to navigate complex international legal frameworks will be invaluable to our clients. Both Roy and I have worked with Annalisa for many years and have a close working relationship with her. She shares our core values of openness, honesty and integrity and works collaboratively to assist clients in achieving their objectives.”

Annalisa has a strong background in cross-border transactions, IP management, and commercial contract negotiations, having worked in-house and in private practice for many years. She has supported businesses in sectors such as technology, aerospace, media, and consumer goods, advising on multi-jurisdictional contracts, brand protection strategies, and large-scale commercial agreements. Her expertise in technology law and intellectual property strategy further strengthens Ionic Legal’s ability to serve clients operating in global markets.

Commenting on her new role at Ionic Legal, Annalisa Checchi said “Paul and Roy are building something truly unique at Ionic Legal, and I’m excited to help expand the firm’s international non-contentious practice. With businesses facing increasing complexity in global trade, technology, and innovation, our goal is to provide strategic, business-focused legal solutions that drive success worldwide.”

With this strategic expansion, Ionic Legal is positioned as a leading advisor for businesses operating in international markets, delivering bespoke, client-focused legal services that bridge legal frameworks across the UK, EU, US, and beyond.