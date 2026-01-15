The High Court has dismissed an appeal concerning the adequacy of particularisation in a European arrest warrant, clarifying the distinction between remediable lacunae and wholesale failures to provide necessary information.

Ioan Mailat was sought by Romania under a European arrest warrant to serve two sentences: 18 months for drink driving and 784 days remaining from an earlier eight-year-six-month sentence. The warrant detailed the drink driving conviction but provided minimal information about the earlier sentence, stating only the court, dates, case numbers, and legal provisions under which conditional release was revoked and the remaining term added to the first sentence. Details of the underlying offences—sex trafficking, facilitating prostitution, and an earlier drink driving matter—appeared solely in further information provided on 15 January and 1 March 2024.

The appellant contended this constituted a wholesale failure to comply with section 2 of the Extradition Act 2003, rendering the warrant incapable of remedy through supplementary information. District Judge Pilling rejected this argument, finding the warrant and further information together provided sufficient particulars. Permission to appeal was granted only on the particularisation ground.

Mr Justice Chamberlain examined the statutory framework, noting that section 2(6) requires conviction warrants to contain "particulars of the conviction" but, unlike accusation warrants under section 2(4), does not expressly mandate details of circumstances, conduct, time, place, or relevant legal provisions. The requested person nonetheless requires sufficient details to understand what they have been convicted of and consider potential bars to extradition.

The court applied principles from Alexander v France [2017] EWHC 1392 (Admin), which established that further information can supplement warrants to fill lacunae, subject to a crucial limitation: there must be "a document in the prescribed form, presented as an EAW, and setting out to address the information required by the Act." An essentially blank document cannot be remedied. The question whether a court faces lacunae or wholesale failure depends on specific facts.

Mr Justice Chamberlain found the present case materially identical to Jipa v Romania [2024] EWHC 2785 (Admin), where Cutts J held that a warrant specifying court, date, file numbers, and case numbers for an earlier conviction did not exhibit wholesale failure, even though offence details were absent. The warrant was "not internally contradictory or confusing" and provided sufficient information to enable targeted requests for further particulars.

Distinguishing Paduche v Romania [2025] EWHC 3128 (Admin)—where the warrant wrongly attributed the entire sentence to a single offence without mentioning the merged earlier offence at all—the court emphasised that the warrant here was "accurate as far as it went." It clearly indicated extradition was sought for two enforceable judgements, provided identifying details for both, and enabled the executing state to request missing particulars.

Adopting the purposive approach from Podolak v Poland [2020] EWHC 2830 (Admin), the court concluded that admitting supplementary information would not undermine mutual cooperation between states. The warrant was not a mere "bit of paper" but contained incomplete rather than wholly absent particulars. Once the further information was provided, nothing contradicted the initial warrant.

The appeal was dismissed, with the court finding that the particulars constituted remediable lacunae rather than wholesale failure, permitting supplementation through further information in accordance with established extradition principles.