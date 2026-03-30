The economy will receive a significant boost thanks to a renewed investment in the LawtechUK programme, aimed at elevating the UK’s position as a global leader in legal technology. With the government committing an additional £4.5 million over the next three years, the initiative will enhance support for startups that are innovating within the multi-billion-pound legal services sector.

The Ministry of Justice-backed LawtechUK programme has been instrumental in helping startups develop cutting-edge legal tech solutions, which expedite services, reduce costs, and promote greater accessibility to justice. Last year, UK-based lawtech firms attracted nearly £189 million in investments, representing a remarkable 35% increase compared to the previous year.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, stated “The UK isn't just keeping pace with the global legal tech revolution - we're leading it. With 44% of all European lawtech startups calling the UK home, they know Britain is where innovation happens. We have no intention of slowing down, which is why we're investing £4.5 million to keep the UK at the frontier of legal technology."

The legal services sector plays a crucial role in the economy, generating over £43 billion annually and employing more than 317,000 individuals throughout the UK. With new technology expected to drive further growth and job creation, the initiative aligns seamlessly with the Government's Industrial Strategy.

Looking ahead, CodeBase and Legal Geek will continue managing the LawtechUK programme, with the extension in place until 31 October 2026. Beth Fellner, Director of Legal Geek, expressed enthusiasm about the programme’s continuation, saying “We are delighted that LawtechUK has been extended by the Ministry of Justice, enabling us to continue our work alongside CodeBase to drive digital transformation in the legal sector. We are hugely proud of the positive impact that the initiative has made on boosting the lawtech sector and progressing diversity and regional growth across the UK."

Fellner also highlighted the success of community events held in nine different UK cities, noting a rise in female-founded lawtechs which have secured funding in the latter half of 2025. She added “We are excited about the next phase of the campaign as we look to further develop a culture of innovation within the legal services sector and grow its vital contribution to the UK economy."

Jon Hope, CEO of CodeBase, shared his excitement about the programme extension, stating “We are delighted to receive this seven-month extension, which allows us to continue working with Legal Geek to maintain the incredible momentum LawtechUK has built over the last three years. At CodeBase, we operate with a 'founder first' mentality, and this bridging period ensures we can continue our vital work supporting the pioneers and entrepreneurs in the UK’s legal sector without interruption. By focusing on delivery that reinforces the UK’s reputation as a global leader in digital legal innovation, we are ensuring that the next generation of lawtech founders has the platform they need to scale and succeed."

With this strategic investment, the UK is set to maintain its influential role in the evolution of legal technology, driving innovation within a sector that is already abundant with potential.