Investment needed to address justice backlog and deliver timely outcomes

Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, acknowledged that Sir Brian Leveson's review into criminal court reforms is a positive step towards addressing the severe backlogs plaguing the courts. However, he emphasised that any review should focus on delivering effective and fair justice, rather than solely prioritising efficiency. Richard cautioned against making significant constitutional changes, such as removing appeal rights or diminishing the right of jury trials for serious offences, without thorough and careful consideration.

The Law Society remains sceptical about the introduction of intermediate courts as a solution to backlogs. Richard argued that creating an intermediate tier would require substantial time, resources, and funding, which could be better invested in strengthening the existing court infrastructure. Investment in the current system would help address the immediate capacity issues facing the Crown Prosecution Service, defence lawyers, and prison facilities.

Richard warned that an intermediate tier might inadvertently push delays and backlogs into other parts of the system, without necessarily solving the underlying capacity challenges. He also pointed out that Crown Courts handle only around 5% of criminal cases and, therefore, an intermediate tier would do little to address the growing backlog in the magistrates’ courts, where most criminal cases are processed.

The only viable solution, according to the Law Society, is sustained investment across the entire criminal justice system, including the police, prosecution services, courts, prisons, probation, and legal aid. Richard highlighted that legal aid remains a crucial public service, and without proper funding and support, victims would continue to experience delays in receiving the justice they deserve.

Recent Ministry of Justice figures further illustrate the scale of the crisis within the system. By the end of September 2024, the Crown Court backlog reached a record high of 73,105 cases, which represents a 10% increase from September 2023’s figure of 66,426 cases. Alarmingly, 16,505 of these cases have been outstanding for a year or more. Additionally, the backlog in the magistrates’ courts saw a 22% rise in the previous year, reaching 333,349 cases by the end of September 2024.

The Law Society’s call for comprehensive and long-term investment acknowledges that the criminal justice system’s current shortcomings require a holistic approach. Only through substantial funding and commitment across all areas of the system can backlogs be reduced, cases be expedited, and the public assured of a justice system that delivers fair and timely outcomes.