Investment in client experience biggest priority for SME law firms looking to grow

A recent report by Legal Practice Management, supported by Access Legal, highlights that nearly 80% of SME law firms expect revenue growth through 2025, with client experience and digital-first approaches at the forefront of their strategies.

The Frontiers report reveals that 64% of firms have increased their technology investments, and 60% acknowledge the need for better client-facing tools. Access Legal’s acquisition of inCase, a client communication app, demonstrates the industry’s focus on improving client services, particularly in consumer law areas such as conveyancing, wills, and personal injury.

Sucheet Amin, founder of inCase, emphasises that exceptional client service directly impacts a firm’s profitability. SME firms are increasingly leveraging technology to boost repeat business, referrals, and overall client satisfaction.

In addition to enhancing client experience, SME law firms are tackling cost challenges and focusing on understanding return on investment (ROI). Amin underscores the importance of tracking key performance metrics such as client conversion rates and time spent on billable tasks when selecting legal technology solutions.

Access Legal, which serves over 3,500 UK law firms, offers a range of software and services, including case management, legal accounts, compliance, and cloud hosting. The platform supports firms' operational and strategic growth as the industry moves toward a more tech-driven future.