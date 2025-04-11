Intermediary Cooperative to host conference on Friday, June 27

The Intermediary Cooperative is set to hold its second annual conference in June at the University of Liverpool, focusing on collaboration and fairer justice. This event, themed “Collaboration: A Cooperative approach to achieving fairer justice”, is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at the School of Law and Social Justice. Attendees will include intermediaries, solicitors, barristers, advocates, and academics, all engaged in the justice field.

A distinguished lineup of speakers will feature insights from leaders such as Professor Helen Stalford, noted for her expertise in children’s rights, and Nicole Ralston, a Family Law specialist with MSB Solicitors. Caron Heyes, a Solicitor and Director at Fieldfisher LLP, and Irina Sanders, the Founder and Chair of the Association of Interpreters and Translators, will also contribute to discussions crammed with legal and practical relevance. Additionally, Professor Keith Rix and Nicola Lewis, a founding member of TIC, will be part of the esteemed speaking roster. Notably, the ADHD Foundation will provide a speaker as well. Dr David Baker, from the University of Liverpool, will take on the role of conference host. Established in April 2021, TIC has significantly expanded and was designated an HMCTS Managed and Approved Service Provider in 2022. The organisation comprises over 50 intermediaries hailing from varied professional backgrounds, ensuring a comprehensive approach to justice. Following the success of its inaugural conference last year, TIC is keen to further its mission at this forthcoming gathering. For further details and ticket bookings, interested individuals can visit the TIC website