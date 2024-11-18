Interim chair appointed to the judicial pension board

Her tenure will last until the appointment of a new permanent Chair or 30 June 2025, whichever comes first. This appointment has been approved by the Lord Chancellor and is in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The Judicial Pension Board plays a key role in assisting the Lord Chancellor in managing and governing the Judicial Pension Schemes, ensuring compliance with the Pensions Regulator’s requirements.

Maguire brings extensive experience in the pension sector. She currently serves as a Trustee of both the DH&S Retirement and Death Benefits Plan and the Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) Pension Fund. Prior to this, she held significant positions, including as a Pensions Assurance Director at PwC and as Executive Director of the Pensions Research Accountants Group.

The appointment was made following the proper procedure regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.