In light of the recent decline in the Bank of England's base rate on 18th December 2025, the Court Funds Office (CFO) has announced a revision of the interest rates payable to clients. Beginning on 9th January 2026, the rates for both special and basic accounts will see reductions. The special account interest rate will decrease from 4.00% to 3.75%, while the basic account will lower from 3.00% to 2.81%.

This decision, made by the Ministry of Justice, aims to balance the operational costs of the CFO service with the need to provide clients with a reasonable rate of return. Maintaining a sustainable financial environment while safeguarding clients' interests is a key consideration in these adjustments. The changes reflect ongoing economic conditions and are designed to ensure that the CFO can continue to effectively serve its clients in the long term.