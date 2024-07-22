Intellectual Property office welcomes new IP minister

The Intellectual Property Office has announced the appointment of Feryal Clark MP as the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, with responsibility for intellectual property.

Adam Williams, Chief Executive and Comptroller-General of the Intellectual Property Office, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am delighted to welcome Feryal Clark as the new minister responsible for IP."

The new government prioritises economic growth, with innovation and creativity being essential to this objective. Intellectual property plays a pivotal role in enabling these sectors within the UK economy.

The enhanced Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is dedicated to transforming services and fostering economic growth through science and technology. The Intellectual Property Office, with its updated strategy and digital transformation programme, is prepared to contribute significantly to this mission.

The office anticipates close collaboration with the new minister and government teams to strengthen the UK's leading IP system, further driving innovation and creativity.

Feryal Clark MP took office as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on 9 July 2024.