Intellectual property expert joins Knights

Knights has strengthened its Intellectual Property team with the appointment of Sarah Simpson as a Partner in Manchester.

Sarah joins Knights having gained significant experience as an Intellectual Property law expert in the City and will lead on non-contentious IP matters for the business’ growing commercial team.

Having previously led an Intellectual Property and Data Privacy team, Sarah will deliver premium legal advice to Knights’ clients nationwide on all things brand protection, copyright and design rights.

A trademark law specialist, Sarah has a wealth of experience in clearing, securing, protecting and enforcing trademark rights for a variety of companies, as well as the management of global trademark portfolios. Her work to date on this area also includes infringement and anti-counterfeiting disputes and sees her regularly advise on global branding strategies and the protection and enforcement of a variety of intellectual property rights.

Sarah also has a background in data protection, privacy, cyber security, commercial contracts, regulatory and general commercial matters, and will work alongside Philip Partington, Intellectual Property Partner based in Brighton, who focuses on contentious IP matters for Knights.

Sarah Simpson, Partner at Knights, said “It’s an absolute pleasure to join such a talented and ambitious team and to have relocated back to Manchester where I started my career as a lawyer

Knights has a market-leading reputation for delivering premium legal advice and I’m excited to see what we can achieve as one team in this highly collaborative and supportive working environment”

Lisa Shacklock, Client Services Director at Knights, added “It’s fantastic to have Sarah onboard, she’s an expert in her field and will play a massive part in the growth of our Intellectual Property offering

Sarah joining strengthens our position as having a leading IP team in the country with yet more talented additions planned in the weeks and months to come. This is a really exciting period of growth for not only the Intellectual Property team, but the business as a whole, which will be of great benefit to our clients”

Knights now has more than 1,100 professionals working collaboratively across 26 offices nationwide and is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.