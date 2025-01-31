Insurance broker appeal dismissed as negligence claim proceeds

Background of the Case

The Court of Appeal recently delivered its judgment in the case of Norman Hay PLC (in Members' Voluntary Liquidation) versus Marsh Limited, addressing crucial issues in insurance brokerage and liability. The appeal was brought by Marsh Limited, a commercial insurance broker, against a decision by Mr Justice Picken in the High Court. The case centred on allegations that Marsh negligently failed to arrange appropriate insurance coverage for Norman Hay, a company in voluntary liquidation.

Facts of the Case

Norman Hay, a holding company for subsidiaries specialising in chemicals and coatings, alleged that Marsh failed to secure non-owned auto insurance coverage under its group travel policy. This coverage was crucial for indemnifying the company against liabilities arising from the use of hired vehicles by its employees. The case arose from a 2018 road accident in Ohio, USA, involving an employee of Norman Hay's subsidiary, Internationale Metall IMPrägneier GmbH (IMP). The accident resulted in the death of the employee and serious injuries to another driver, Heather Sage.

Legal Proceedings

Following the accident, Norman Hay faced potential claims from Ms Sage and subsequently sold its subsidiaries to Quaker Specialty Chemicals (UK) Ltd. As part of the sale agreement, Norman Hay had to indemnify Quaker against liabilities related to the accident, resulting in a significant financial deduction from the sale proceeds. Norman Hay contended that Marsh's failure to arrange appropriate insurance resulted in a loss equivalent to the settlement paid to Ms Sage.

Marsh's Defence

Marsh argued that it was not responsible for conducting a risk assessment or advising on non-standard insurance coverage. The broker contended that Norman Hay had not proven actual liability to Ms Sage, a necessary condition for a liability policy to respond. Furthermore, Marsh claimed that the loss Norman Hay suffered was reflective and irrecoverable, as it represented a diminution in the value of its shareholding in its subsidiaries.

Judgment by the Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Males, dismissed Marsh's appeal, affirming that the case was not suitable for summary judgment or striking out. The court emphasised that the claim against Marsh should proceed to trial to resolve factual disputes, including the nature of the insurance policy Marsh ought to have arranged and the potential liability of Norman Hay or IMP to Ms Sage.

Legal Principles

The court highlighted that in claims against insurance brokers, the focus is on what the broker should have done and the potential outcomes had the broker not been negligent. This involves assessing the likelihood of recovery under a hypothetical insurance policy, even if the insured's liability to a third party is not established. The judgment referenced the principle that damages in such cases are assessed based on the loss of a chance of recovery from an insurer.

Implications for Practitioners

This decision underscores the importance of clarity in the responsibilities of insurance brokers and the scope of coverage they arrange. It also highlights the need for comprehensive risk assessments and the potential consequences of failing to secure appropriate insurance. The case is particularly relevant for practitioners involved in insurance disputes, liability claims, and corporate risk management.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's decision allows Norman Hay's claim to proceed to trial, where the factual issues and the broker's alleged negligence will be thoroughly examined. The outcome of the trial will provide further insights into the duties of insurance brokers and the complexities of arranging global insurance programmes.

