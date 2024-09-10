Insolvency service warns of fraud

Key Insights on Insolvency Service Fraud Warning

The Insolvency Service has issued an alert regarding a growing issue with fraudsters impersonating its staff. As a solicitor, it’s important to be aware of these developments to better advise your clients. Here’s a concise overview of the situation and practical advice.

Nature of the Fraud

Fraudsters are targeting individuals who have previously suffered financial losses by posing as Insolvency Service representatives. These scammers use fake emails, letters, and phone calls to deceive victims, claiming they can recover lost funds in exchange for an upfront fee.

Key Points to Know:

Impersonation Tactics: Scammers mimic Insolvency Service communication, including forged letters, emails, and phone calls.

Scammers mimic Insolvency Service communication, including forged letters, emails, and phone calls. Fee Requests: They demand upfront payments for services that the Insolvency Service never charges for, asserting these fees are refundable or for administrative purposes.

They demand upfront payments for services that the Insolvency Service never charges for, asserting these fees are refundable or for administrative purposes. High-Pressure Techniques: Victims are pressured to transfer money quickly and are sometimes advised to mislead their banks.

Official Insolvency Service Guidance:

No Upfront Fees: The Insolvency Service does not require upfront payments for recovery. Any such request is fraudulent. Valid Communication: Official emails from the Insolvency Service use the domain @insolvency.gov.uk . Be cautious of messages from domains ending in .co.uk , .com , or similar. Verification: Clients should independently verify any claims of recovery services and not share personal or financial details unless the request is confirmed to be genuine. Reporting Suspicion: Advise clients to report suspicious communications to Action Fraud and the Insolvency Service.

How to Advise Your Clients:

Educate on Scams: Inform clients about the signs of impersonation fraud and the importance of verifying the legitimacy of any recovery services. Verify Communication: Assist clients in verifying the authenticity of communications claiming to be from the Insolvency Service. Reporting: Guide clients on reporting fraudulent activities to the appropriate authorities.

Resources:

Insolvency Service Scams Page: The Insolvency Service's scams page on GOV.UK offers detailed guidance and updates.

The Insolvency Service's scams page on GOV.UK offers detailed guidance and updates. Action Fraud: Encourage clients to report any suspicious activity to Action Fraud.

Staying informed and vigilant can help in preventing fraud and protecting your clients. For further information or specific cases, you may wish to consult the Insolvency Service or relevant authorities.