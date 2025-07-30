Robert Paterson and Alexander Wood have been retained as solicitor members for four years, solidifying their roles in shaping essential regulatory frameworks. Their knowledge and experience will be invaluable as they serve their second terms, which begin on 26 June 2026 and 30 September 2026 respectively.

Robert Paterson is a partner at Wedlake Bell LLP, where he is known for his expertise in restructuring and insolvency law. He has provided advice to a range of clients including officeholders, lenders, directors, and creditors, and has a significant background in cross-border insolvencies. His previous experience includes a six-month secondment to the Policy Unit of the Insolvency Service and he is recognised as a licensed insolvency practitioner. Paterson has not declared any political activity, which reflects his professional focus.

On the other hand, Alexander Wood is a partner at McDermott Will & Emery with over 25 years of experience in handling intricate insolvency and restructuring cases. His notable work includes guidance on high-profile matters such as Westinghouse and MF Global, as well as the Lehman Brothers cases. Additionally, he has been involved in the sovereign debt restructures of both Ukraine and Argentina. Wood is an Honorary Professor of Practice at UCL, teaching corporate restructuring and insolvency at the post-graduate level, further demonstrating his commitment to the field. Like Paterson, Wood has not declared any political activity.

The process of appointing solicitor members of the Insolvency Rules Committee involves consultation between the Lord Chancellor and the Lady Chief Justice, carried out under Section 413 of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Lord Chancellor’s recent approvals underscore the importance of experienced legal professionals in this regulatory domain. Non-judicial appointments within the committee adhere to guidelines set by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, ensuring that recruitment and reappointment processes meet the standards outlined in the Governance Code on Public Appointments